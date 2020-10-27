Community activists ‘hopeful’ for change after SAFE Charlotte plan passes unanimously

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Queen City is now operating under a new SAFE Charlotte Plan.
The Charlotte City Council unanimously adopted this comprehensive initiative Monday night.
It comes after months of discussion and planning among city leaders, community groups and local activists.
“Most of the stuff had been sitting on city council’s desk with no action since Keith Lamont Scott," Robert Dawkins, with Action NC, said.
The plan was approved unanimously.
“I could see in the room consensus around these issues," committee member Reverend Peter Wherry said. "Different perspectives to get to.”
Recommendations outlined in the plan include providing $1 million dollars to non-profits addressing violence.
“A lot of organizations in this city simply can’t do it on a large scale because they don’t have the money to do that," Kass Ottley, of Seeking Justice CLT, said.
Under the plan, the city would also provide incentives for police officers to live in priority areas where they work.
“They should not be allowed to police an area that they don’t have no connection to," activist Meko Chosen said.
They also plan to develop a nonsworn officer responder model for mental health and homeless calls.
“When you have a first responder or a MEDIC, they’ll feel more comfortable to say I didn’t take my medicine or I did this or did that," Chosen said.
With support from the department, Charlotte is reimagining policing.
“The police have always said we need help," Chief Jennings told WBTV earlier this year.
In curbing crime, Dawkins wants to shift from prevention to interruption.
“To where the people are working at night, in that age group, served time, know the people in the neighborhood and are putting their life on the line to cut the crime," he said.
He says he believes a pilot program could prove that this cuts down 35 percent of homicides.
“If you’re not gonna try something that’s metrics-based or measured you’ll never know what success you’ll get," he said.
The plan also covers economic mobility and affordable housing.
They are currently working to expand the Safe Home Rehabilitation program with a $1.3 million dollar grant from the Lowe’s foundation.
In the future, they plan to explore amending state law to allow people with eviction records to satisfy the judgement and have the eviction stricken from their credit history.
