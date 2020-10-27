CMS expected to start renaming process of Barringer Academic Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board is expected to vote to start the process of renaming Barringer Academic Center.
Sources tell WBTV News after researching the history of the Barringer name, the person the building is named after has historical ties to white supremacy.
According to some of the research gathered, Osmond L. Barringer rose to prominence in Charlotte during the White Supremacy Campaign of 1898-1900 and co-led the massive 1900 parade and rally in Charlotte in which several hundred red-shirted men marched for “the prospect of White Supremacy” and “a white men’s government.”
This is not the first time CMS has decided to rename a building due to a historically racial or insensitive past carried with a building’s name.
Just last month, the district renamed Zebulon B. Vance High School as Julius L. Chambers High School.
