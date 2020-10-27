Charlotte radio personality working with NACA to coordinate rides to polls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The country is now less than a week away from election day. While thousands of people across Mecklenburg County have voted early, many have yet to cast their ballot.
Larry Mims, a radio personality known as “No Limit Larry” on Power 98 FM, is working to help coordinate rides to the polls for any registered voter in need of assistance in going to vote.
Mims spent a portion of Tuesday afternoon stationed outside of the Allegra Westbrooks Regional (Beatties Ford Road) Library in west Charlotte. He said he is working with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to help voters get rides to the polls.
“We just wanted to make sure everybody in the city of Charlotte, one, had the right to vote and everybody on the Beatties Ford Road corridor had transportation to the polls,” explained Mims.
Early voting data from the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections shows that more than 7,468 ballots had been cast at the library as of Tuesday morning. At nearby West Charlotte High School, another early voting site, 4,888 people had voted early. The high school’s total is among the lowest totals for early voting sites in Mecklenburg County.
“You definitely hate to see any disparities when it comes to numbers and we know numbers can be misconstrued, numbers can be changed, and numbers can be misleading, but at the same time, you wanna make sure you’re on an even playing field when it comes to anything,” said Mims.
A steady stream of Charlotte voters traveled to cast their ballots at the library Tuesday evening. Nichole Royster, a Charlotte resident, said she drove her aunt to the polls.
“We need change and we need to be able to encourage one another and that’s one of the things that we’re missing,” said Royster.
Lisa McGhendi, a native of Kenya, said she just voted for the first time Tuesday evening.
“I got my citizenship last year so this has just been full circle of just being able to bring my kids here and show them the process and show them that even if you’re one person, you can make that difference,” said McGhendi.
Mims is encouraging people who need rides to the polls to reach out for assistance.
“A lot of people out here are hurting. A lot of people are saying they want change. The only way you can let your voice be heard is to go to the ballot boxes and to vote,” said Mims.
Voters seeking rides can contact the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America at 888-495-6222.
