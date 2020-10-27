Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles joins Oprah for virtual town hall focused on voting in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles will join Oprah Winfrey for virtual voting conversations focused on North Carolina.
The virtual event is named #OWNYourVote: Zoom With Oprah! Virtual Voting Conversations. It is free but you have to sign up to attend.
The event starts Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles will participate in the virtual town hall as part of Oprah’s nonpartisan get-out-the-vote initiative, intended to encourage, inspire and support voters across the country ahead of the General Election on Nov. 3.
Oprah will host another virtual town hall for South Carolina on Thursday.
While the events are focused on specific states and areas, they are open to EVERYONE!
According to the website, the information is relevant to everyone and people can join as many nights as they are interested and available.
