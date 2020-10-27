Can you spot different types of car tire wear?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When it comes to your car tires, can you spot when things are out of the ordinary? Your tires play an extremely crucial part in your vehicle’s performance, so it’s essential to know when something just isn’t right with them. Our Charlotte auto service techs sat down with us to talk car tires – specifically, car tire wear and how to spot when there’s an issue with it. Check out their tips on the different types and how to spot them.