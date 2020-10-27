Can you spot different types of car tire wear?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When it comes to your car tires, can you spot when things are out of the ordinary? Your tires play an extremely crucial part in your vehicle’s performance, so it’s essential to know when something just isn’t right with them. Our Charlotte auto service techs sat down with us to talk car tires – specifically, car tire wear and how to spot when there’s an issue with it. Check out their tips on the different types and how to spot them.
The 6 most common types of car tire wear
1. Side wear: If you notice excessive wear on the sides of your car tires, then it means your car tires are likely underinflated. The PSI is too low so the surface of the tire isn’t touching the road evenly, resulting in uneven wear. It can also indicate an issue with alignment – visit our Charlotte auto service center as soon as you can.
2. Center wear: Conversely, if you notice excessive wear in the middle of your car tires, then your car tires are overinflated. The excess pressure is causing them to bulge in the middle. Let our Charlotte Toyota service techs check your PSI to ensure your tires are at the right level of inflation.
3. Sidewall wear: Sidewall wear is when there’s excess wear and tear on the sidewall of the tire – where it doesn’t even touch the road. This type of car tire wear is unusual and typically caused by you rubbing against the curb or other structures as you park or maneuver. This type of wear damages the structural integrity of your tire and makes you a lot more likely to have a tire blowout, so don’t ignore it.
4. Flat spots: If you notice a flat spot on your car tires – and trust us, you will – it’s due to aggressive driving, namely harsh braking. Flat spots can be seen by the naked eye and also felt when you’re on the road and need to be dealt with immediately. Don’t hold off visiting Toyota of N Charlotte if you notice this type of wear.
5. Cupping: Cupping results in cup-like divots in your car tires and is caused by bouncing. You’re likely to see it on trailer tires but might also spot this type of wear on your actual vehicle tires, too. This usually means that your car is bouncing on the road due to a suspension or shocks issue, so let our techs check things out.
6. Feathering: You won’t be able to see this type of car tire wear but you can feel it on your tires. It feels like sharp, spiky wear on one side of the tire and is due to alignment issues or even aggressive driving.
Toyota of N Charlotte can help you handle all types of tire wear
