Bureaucrats vs Electeds: Who’s making the decisions on COVID-19?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In Mecklenburg County, the biggest decisions on health guidelines and business restrictions aren’t being made by elected officials, but instead a group of appointed bureaucrats.
Some county commissioners would like to see this format change during prolonged emergencies like a pandemic, so that elected officials have the final say on policy.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg emergency operations plan calls for the creation of a local policy group made up of local administrators and policy experts during a state of emergency. Since the pandemic started this group has been regularly been getting on phone calls to discuss the state of the pandemic and possible health guidelines and business restrictions.
None of those meetings have been open to the public and when WBTV requested copies of agendas and minutes from the group we were told they don’t exist.
WBTV interviewed more than half a dozen members of the policy group including Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio, Health Director Gibbie Harris, Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones and Emergency Management Deputy Director Wike Graham.
The emergency plan calls for the top elected official for each board or council to sign off on the joint proclamations but Diorio made it clear that the policy group is driving the decisions.
“Really the decision is this is what the group’s come up with are you in or you out,” Diorio said.
“That’s how it goes. You can’t have seven elected bodies all trying to debate how this thing should look and how it should go you could never get anything accomplished.”
That’s one of the main arguments made by the policy group for keeping the emergency management system as it currently exists. Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller though argues that more elected officials need to be weighing in on these decisions.
“We have to be accountable to the people and folks who are not elected don’t have to answer,” Fuller said.
“This is not about an ego-based thing. To me it’s about as a citizen what voice do I have in decisions that are being made about my life.”
To watch the whole story, tune in to WBTV Thursday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.