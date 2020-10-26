WBTV’s launches ‘Collect To Connect’ campaign to help families bridge digital divide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has launched a new campaign to help families in need of technology.
WBTV News is partnering with E2D, Eliminate the Digital Divide, and the CMS Foundation to help tackle the digital divide through our program called WBTV Collect to Connect.
How it works:
- WBTV will be collecting used computers that will be refurbished and donations to fund WIFI for families in need.
- E2D will collect the used technology, refurbish, and make available for families in need. One collection drive will take place in November, another technology drive will take place the first week in January.
- If you do not have the technology to donate, you can make a monetary donation to the CMS Foundation which helps fund Wi-Fi for families in need.
Christy Cowan with Eliminate the Digital Divide joined QC@3 to talk more about how important this program is.
Since 2013 they have delivered over 13,000 laptops to families at CMS. Cowan says during the pandemic everything is being magnified, so the need is huge right now.
WBTV News will host two technology collection drives, encouraging viewers to donate old computers.
If you are not able to donate laptops or tablets, you can make a monetary donation to E2D or the CMS Foundation which helps fund Wi-Fi for families in need.
