Videos show few masks, crowds dancing inside South End restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Video from over the weekend shows crowds of people dancing inside of Nikko Japanese Restaurant in South End.
These videos were posted to public Instagram stories.
Kylee Patterson dined there Friday night.
“Somewhere I prefer to go because you can sit down and still have good music and drinks and eat if you choose to," Patterson said. "So I enjoyed the atmosphere.”
Patterson said she did not see the dancing that appears to have happened Saturday, but she said it’s not the restaurant’s fault.
“They had signs posted that you need to wear a mask," she said. "It’s kinda hard to control an individual who doesn’t want to follow the rules.”
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County Health Department said:
“We are working with law enforcement as well as our COVID Ambassador’s to address this unacceptable situation during the Pandemic.”
“I think I was just disappointed that a lot of people my age are clearly not taking this as seriously as they should be," South End resident Max Zuiker said.
Zuiker saw the videos circulating, but was not surprised.
“I think the idea of pandemic fatigue is very real," Zuiker said.
Patterson already has plans to go back to the restaurant, but she does hope they stop people from acting this way.
“They should ask them to leave if they’re not gonna abide by the restrictions in place," Patterson said.
The restaurant declined to do an interview, but in a statement they said:
"Our commitment towards our guests' safety and experience while ensuring the welfare of our employees has been paramount as we continue to progress through this pandemic. We have ensured that our guests and employees are provided with a mask, displayed required postings about mask and distancing, and educated our team on information provided to us from the Mecklenburg County Health Department.
Despite our best efforts, we have been made aware of a recent situation where restaurant guests may not have been following all recommended guidelines. We are currently investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened, and if we determine that all guidelines were not followed, we will take corrective action to ensure that all of our guests will have a safe dining experience."
