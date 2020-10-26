Union County Public Schools transitions elementary students into Plan A

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shift to Plan A for Union County Public School’s elementary students means more students back inside the buildings.
Students in Kindergarten through fifth grade are doing four days of in-person learning and one day of remote each week under Plan A.
“Us adults notice the changes more than they do honestly,” said parent Allison Pueschel. “I was worried about the temperatures checks and wearing masks all day and how they would feel about all that... to them its just different, but i don’t think its bad.”
Those parents' anxieties were put at ease once their children got back inside the classroom.
“We do a lot of consultation with our health department. We’ve been working with them from day one, when it comes to COVID,” said UCPS Superintendent, Dr. Andrew G. Houlihan.
But the biggest change with Plan A means six feet of social distancing is no longer required.
“When you’re in the building, all students and staff are continuing to wear face coverings,” said Houlihan.
You still have to have your temperature checked and go through the health screening process before you’re allowed into the building.
Desks inside the classrooms are still spaced apart.But not all students had the opportunity to head back into the classroom Monday.
Unionville Elementary School students and staff will work remotely for the next two weeks after a student and staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
“We’re also giving a virtual option” said Houlihan. “So for families who may not feel comfortable having their children come to school, that is still an option for you.”
The superintendent tells me all schools are flexible and prepared to shift to Plan C, or back to Plan B if the state moves us there or if local conditions warn itself that we have to shut down a classroom or a school.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.