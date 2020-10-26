Statesville man arrested for selling ‘crack’ cocaine, other drugs

STATEVEILLS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man was arrested after police searched his home and found drugs he was accused of selling.
James Fredrick Shuford, 35, is facing charges of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine), felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy), felony maintaining a residence for the distribution of controlled substances, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and felony possession of a firearm by felon.
Last Wednesday, investigators performed a drug search warrant at a home on South Miller Avenue in Statesville.
Officers found “crack” cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana inside the home, along with a firearm which Shuford was prohibited to possess due to being a convicted felon.
.Shuford was arrested and was is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Investigators performed the drug search after tips stating that Shuford was distributing “crack” cocaine and other illegal drugs in the area.
