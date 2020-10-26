Christian McCaffrey appears at Panthers practice weeks after ankle injury, not yet cleared to play

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was seen in uniform at practice Monday afternoon after missing multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain, but is not yet cleared to play.
According to Panthers.com, McCaffrey returned to the Bank of America Stadium practice fields, but he has not yet been designated to return from the reserve/injured list.
Team officials say McCaffrey wore a baseball hat and put on a red, non-contact jersey for the media portion of practice. He apparently stood on the offensive sideline for the team stretch but did not actively participate.
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke on McCaffrey’s status and possibility of returning to the field this week.
Rhule said McCaffrey did not practice Monday and is still on the injured reserve list. McCaffrey must first be designated for return before he can practice and play. Coach Rhule says he is hopeful that can happen this week, but nothing is guaranteed.
“I think it’s a possibility. That’s sort of out of my hands. I’m hopeful that we’ll have him," Rhule said.
If this week is too short of a turnaround with the Panthers set to host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, McCaffrey could potentially return to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.
McCaffrey has been out of action and has spent the last five weeks on injured reserve. The star running back suffered the ankle injury during the Panthers' Week 2 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
When McCaffrey is designated to return, Panthers officials say he’ll have a 21-day practice window when he would not count against the 53-man roster.
McCaffrey had 223 yards from scrimmage (156 rushing, 67 receiving) and four rushing touchdowns in his two games this season.
Mike Davis has started in his absence, gaining 517 yards from scrimmage, with two rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores.
Before this year’s ankle injury, McCaffrey had never missed a game in his three-plus year career. He signed a four-year, $64 million extension in the offseason and is the highest-paid running back in NFL history.
