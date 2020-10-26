Pedestrian struck, killed on I-85 near University City Blvd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in north Charlotte, closing the interstate for some time.
The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. on southbound I-85 near University City Boulevard. Troopers confirmed one person - a pedestrian - was struck and killed but did not provide further details.
The victim’s name has not been made public.
There’s no word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.
I-85 south was reopened before 5:30 a.m.
No additional information has been released.
