Parking enforcement to resume in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police will resume downtown parking enforcement this week.
The previous part-time parking attendant found a full-time opportunity as the COVID pandemic began. With limited visitation in the downtown since March, and to limit in-person payments of parking citations, the department suspended enforcement temporarily.
Officer L. Foster, the former Salisbury City Council meeting security officer, will serve in the role as City Council meetings have moved online.
For more information on downtown parking, please call the Salisbury Police Department at (704) 638-5333 or visit Downtown Salisbury at //downtownsalisburync.com/parking.
