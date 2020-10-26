Panthers vote in Rock Hill city council deferred, second time in less than a week

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -Once again, a big vote on the new Panthers facility in Rock Hill will be rescheduled.
Rock Hill council members were supposed to vote on three items for the second and final time.
Rock Hill City Council vote was supposed to happen Friday in a special meeting.
After two hours of executive session, the council voted to move the vote to Monday’s regular meeting.
Now, the vote is deferred again with no new date set.
Rock Hill City Council was going to vote on three items.
The first deals with annexation, which means bringing a portion of land into the city limits. The second changes the annexed land’s zoning to master plan residential. This gives council more decision-making control for a massive project. The last agenda item is the development plan.
The plan is what is creating the delay.
The Panthers representatives, city and land owners need to agree before going forward.
A city spokesperson says the council wants to vote on the three items at one time.
City Attorney Paul Dillingham says there are still parts the parties are trying to iron out.
“Both the city and the Panthers wish to make sure this final form is as perfect as possible before we approve it for the benefit of the public," said Dillingham.
This will be the final vote.
If approved, the plan and annexation will move forward.
The Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility coming to Rock Hill.
It was a joint reveal from the Panthers, York County, and the City of Rock Hill.
The mixed-use site is designed to host Tepper Sports & Entertainment and become a destination for people all over the region.
Construction recently began on the new practice facility and team headquarters, scheduled to be complete in 2023.
In April, York County leaders approved the incentive deal centered around the new headquarters and practice facility for the Panthers in Rock Hill.
It was one of the most significant public hearings York County held in years when the final procedural vote on the incentive deal, named “Project Avalanche” came.
Project Avalanche is an economic incentive deal related to the Carolina Panthers headquarters and practice site move from Charlotte to Rock Hill. The plan is to annex the site - currently surrounded by but not included in Rock Hill - into the city.
Full details about the incentive deal can be read on York County’s government website or the Rock Hill Herald.
