Man seriously injured after being shot, found lying in yard in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was seriously injured after being shot in Rock Hill Monday.
Rock Hill Police say the shooting happened on South Jones Avenue around 5:38 p.m.
Officers arrived on scene to find the 27-year-old man lying in a yard after suffering a being shot in the lower body.
The man was taken by EMS to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Rock Hill Police Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is currently continuing this investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting they are encouraged to call 803-329-7293.
