Man charged after mini excavator becomes unattached from tow, kills motorcyclist in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rockwell man was arrested and charged after a mini excavator he was towing became unattached and struck a motorcyclist in Concord.
The incident happened about 11 a.m. on Oct. 20 on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard near Wilshire Avenue.
Glenn Allen Karl, 57, has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, improper towing and operating a commercial vehicle without being properly licensed.
Concord police say Karl was driving a commercial vehicle owned by Massey Septic Tank Company in Mt. Ulla on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard
The vehicle was towing a mini excavator came off the tow, crossed the centerline and struck the motorcyclist, who was identified as 38-year-old Leon Jefferson Howie Jr.
Howie was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said that the mini excavator being towed by Karl was not properly attached to the tow vehicle and that Karl was not property licensed to operate the vehicle.
Karl was taken to the Cabarrus County Jail under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
