Foggy Tuesday morning commute, and a First Alert for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy dense fog will develop overnight into Tuesday morning as overnight low temperatures cool into the lower 50s.
Tuesday afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the upper 70s for the Piedmont, and mid-60s for the mountains.
Wednesday will feature increasing clouds through the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain may become more widespread Wednesday night as the remnants of Zeta move closer to the Carolinas.
A First Alert has been issued for Thursday as widespread rain showers and storms are expected to develop as the remnants of Zeta is forecast to move into the Tennessee Valley and Appalachian Mountain region.
A few storms could be strong to severe, depending on how everything develops. Thursday is expected to see high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
A few rain showers may linger for early Friday with afternoon clearing, and high temperatures around 70 degrees.
Cooler and drier weather is expected for Halloween weekend with lows around 40 degrees, and highs around 60 degrees.
Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall across the Yucatan Peninsula overnight into Tuesday morning and head toward the Louisiana Gulf Coast by Wednesday.
On the current forecasted track, Zeta may make landfall as a hurricane along the Louisiana coast by Wednesday evening or night and move into the Tennessee Valley on Thursday.
Stay safe and weather aware in the week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
