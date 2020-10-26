2 elementary schools to close permanently in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education made the decision to close two elementary schools Monday night.
Enochville Elementary and Faith Elementary will permanently close in June at the end of the school year.
After the schools close, students will be transferred to other schools.
The school district says it will save $500,000 a year per school by closing.
School officials at Enochville Elementary posted on Facebook about the decision Monday night.
While the news may be heavy on our hearts, we are excited at the new opportunities and friendships our wise owls will have. We will continue to put our students first and concentrate on making this a great year. We will work to prepare students to transition to new schools next year. We appreciate all the parent and community support," the post read.
