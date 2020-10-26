Down for Doughnuts a big success

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You might have seen the post about Brodie Rummage two weeks ago.
The 9-year-old lives with Down syndrome and was going to deliver dozens of doughnuts as a fundraiser.
You guys responded so hugely to that post and the fundraising concept from the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte, that all slots to buy a dozen doughnuts and have them delivered to your front door -- or company’s front lobby -- sold out.
Good news is, there are still slots open to have doughnuts delivered in late November. All orders must be in by November 9th. Go here to sign up >> http://tinyurl.com/DonateDoughnuts
Brodie made good on his promise, and delivered them last Friday. Lots of kids who live with Down syndrome also delivered to homes/businesses in 12 local counties.
And... how cool is this?... your response was so strong with so many orders, the local doughnut shop and coffee shop partnering with the charity was able to hire more people. They boy who employ people who live with Down syndrome. (Down for Doughnuts in Mooresville and HÆRFEST COFFEE roasting co. in Charlotte.)
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.