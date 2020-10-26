Decorating Pumpkin Donuts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s National Pumpkin Day! Kristen and Mary thought it would be fun to roll up their sleeves and do some decorating. And for that, Chef Jossie with Sweet Spot Studio is helping us decorate pumpkin doughnuts!
Chef Jossie showed us what ingredients you’ll need to mix up these delicious donuts. It was a pretty simple recipe! She also taught Kristen and Mary how to dip them in icing. And to top them off, Chef Jossie sent over some cute Halloween sprinkles.
Here are the finished products. Look how cute Mary’s googly-eyed donut is! We’re pretty sure Kristen accidentally dropped the whole bowl of icing on her donuts, but she claims she just didn’t want to waste it.
