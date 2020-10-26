Clouds gradually depart allowing late-day sunshine to break through

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re already seeing a few cracks in the clouds, so expect some spurts of sunshine through the latter part of the day as highs attempt to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Overnight temperatures will slide into the 50s Tuesday morning.
Dry conditions and partly cloudy skies will make for a brighter and warmer Tuesday as highs climb above average into the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will be calm and warm to start as highs race into mid to upper 70s during the afternoon.
By evening, showers will slowly creep in from the south and west as the remnants of Zeta work in combination with an upper level system and an incoming cold front - all taking aim on the Carolinas.
A First Alert is in effect for Thursday as heavy rain, storms and gusty wind are expected to spread across the WBTV viewing area. While there’s a high degree of confidence in terms of timing, rainfall amounts will be dependent on the track of the system as it moves northeast across the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states.
If the system tracks east of the Appalachian Mountains, we could receive rainfall amounts in excess of an inch-and-a-half. With a few more days to go, we’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast as the new models come in.
A few lingering showers are possible Friday morning before drier and cooler conditions takeover into the Halloween weekend. Highs will only reach the 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with Saturday being the coolest of them all.
The cool air will be most noticeable at night and in the morning as temperatures drop into the 30s in the higher elevations and 40s across the Piedmont.
Halloween evening will be seasonable as rain-free conditions and temperatures in the 50s are expected.
After you finish your Halloween festivities and activities, remember to move your clocks back an hour as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning, simply put you’ll gain an hour on November 1.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.