Charlotte man arrested after pursuit, running from police in Matthews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man was arrested following a pursuit Sunday night in Matthews.
Police said that around 10 p.m., a Matthews police officer attempted a traffic stop on a car for having a “fictitious license plate” in the area of E. Independence Boulevard and Windsor Square Drive.
Police said the driver, identified as 36-year-old Brent Edward Rankin, pulled into the Windsor Square Exxon, and came to a stop, and a passenger took off on foot.
The driver than sped off, striking a gas pump while leaving the parking lot.
A pursuit continued until the driver crashed into a sign in the Windsor Square Shopping Center parking. Police said Rankin then ran away.
Officers, including the K-9 unit, found Rankin and took him into custody.
Rankin has been charged with Resist, Obstruct, and Delay, driving while licensed revoked, felony possession of marijuana, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, resisting a public officer and simple possession of marijuana.
