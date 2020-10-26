Active weather week starts out calm before Zeta’s remnants bring storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. If the system tracks east of the Appalachian Mountains, we could receive rainfall amounts in excess of an inch-and-a-half.
With a few more days to go, we’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast as the new models come in.
A few lingering showers are possible Friday morning before drier and cooler conditions takeover into the Halloween weekend. Highs will only reach the 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with Saturday being the coolest of them all.
The cool air will be most noticeable at night and in the morning as temperatures drop into the 30s in the higher elevations and 40s across the Piedmont.
Halloween evening will be seasonable as rain-free conditions and temperatures in the 50s are expected.
After you finish your Halloween festivities and activities, remember to move your clocks back an hour as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning, simply put you’ll gain an hour on November 1.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
