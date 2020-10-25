Vice President Pence coming to Wilmington for campaign event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Trump campaign is once again coming to Wilmington, this time, Vice President Mike Pence will be stopping in Wilmington.
The event is taking place on Tuesday at the Wilmington International Airport, doors open at 4:30 p.m., the event begins at 6:30 p.m. The stop is one of three Pence is making across North and South Carolina.
“All attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer,” according to the campaign.
General admission tickets can be found online. The Trump campaign has focused heavily on North Carolina in the past few months.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.