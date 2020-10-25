Unionville Elementary moves to remote learning for two weeks following COVID cases

October 25, 2020

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Public Schools is requiring all Unionville Elementary School students and staff to work remotely for two weeks after a student and staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19.

No students or staff will be allowed in the school between Oct. 26 and Nov. 6.

The school will reopen Monday, Nov. 9.

If a student had direct contact with the persons involved, a school nurse or a Union County Public Health staff member will follow up with parents.

The school system will sanitize and disinfect impacted areas of the school.

