Trump-Biden race is tight in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll

As we’ve seen in other battlegrounds, more like the way Biden handles himself personally than say that about Mr. Trump. This is in contrast to the 2016 campaign when both presidential candidates were viewed negatively. In North Carolina, where Biden has an edge, most voters who backed Mr. Trump in 2016 like how the president handles himself personally. But among those who do not, Mr. Trump loses 31% of them to Biden, a higher defection rate than the other two states.