‘Tis the Season Spectacular’ adopting drive-thru status for downtown Salisbury

To reserve a slot in this year’s event, participants can access the sign up link by going to https://tistheseasonspectacular.com/. Click the button, " Drive Through Ticket Reservations" at the top right side of the page. The sign up for time slots begins Monday, October 26, 2020. Participants must reserve a slot in order to participate. These times will be color-coded and can be emailed or picked up by the participant at the Rowan County Tourism Authority’s office.