Showery Sunday - Watching the remnants of Zeta for later this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A wave of rain is moving through the area this morning. For the rest of the day, we will stick with mainly cloudy skies. There may be a few showers around at times. Temperatures will be cooling through the day. We will go from the upper 60s to the lower 60s later.
With mainly cloudy skies, highs will be closer to 70° on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a bit warmer. We will reach the upper 70s on Tuesday and the mid 70s on Wednesday. Rain chances remain low through most of this time. However, the remnants of Zeta could start to bring a few showers by late afternoon or evening on Wednesday. Zeta should make landfall along the Louisiana coast as a hurricane on Wednesday. Then it will move north.
Thursday looks to be the wettest day for us. As the remnants of Zeta head our way, rain will be likely. It could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid 70s. The system will depart on Friday. There could be a few morning showers left around but most of it will be moving along. Highs will be cooler though. We will drop back to the upper 60s.
Halloween should be cool and dry. Highs will only reach the low 60s. That means it will be a cool evening with temperatures falling through the 50s.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
