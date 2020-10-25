Sen, Jackson leaving for training, turning campaign operations to wife

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Senator and Army National Guard Captain Jeff Jackson has announced he’ll be attending out of state training Oct. 25 through Nov. 14 for the Army National Guard.
In an email sent out Saturday night, Jackson announced that he will no longer be allowed to campaign for reelection, and that his wife, Marisa Jackson, will take over the campaign.
“She’s never done anything like this before, but she’s stepping up and I’m incredibly proud of her,” Jackson wrote.
Jackson also addressed the change in a video posted online.
Jackson is the senator for the 37th senate district, which covers Mecklenburg County.
