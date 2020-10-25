Robeson County sheriff thanks community after Trump visits Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The sheriff of Robeson County took to social media to thank everyone who was involved in President Donald Trump’s Saturday visit to Lumberton.
“This event was a huge undertaking as safety was our main concern,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins wrote on Facebook. “Lots of planning and preparation with the Secret Service and participating agencies went on behind the scenes for days leading up to this historic event.”
Trump’s stop in Lumberton came after his announcement this week in which the president expressed his support for the federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe.
Wilkins estimated that between 3,300 and 3,500 people came out to the Robeson County Fairgrounds to hear the president’s speech.
“I would like to personally thank the citizens of Robeson County and surrounding areas that attended the event for your patience enduring the heat and simply being a proud, responsible person,” Wilkins stated in his post.
