Hamilton takes the record, Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team struggles in Portugal

“I think after yesterday’s qualifying this result hasn’t come unexpectedly," said Guenther Steiner, Team Principal. "We just tried to do the best we could. The positive is our cars are in good shape, which they need to be as we’re going back racing next weekend. We have to try to do something to get something out of that one. It’s a new circuit which hopefully has some surprises – positive ones, not negative ones. We look forward to going to Imola.”