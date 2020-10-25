Foggy and misty Monday morning, and a First Alert for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -A mist and fog will continue to develop overnight, with cool overnight low temperatures in the lower 50s for the piedmont, and upper 40s for the mountains. So have a jacket with you for the Monday morning hours.
Monday afternoon will feature some breaks of sunshine later in the day, yet skies are expected to stay mostly cloud as afternoon high temperatures warm to around 70 degrees.
The NC mountains are expected to have Monday high temperatures in the mid-60s.
Temperatures get back into the mid to upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and the chance for isolated rain. Rain may become more widespread Wednesday night, as the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Zeta move closer to the Carolinas.
A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, as another round of widespread rain showers and storms are expected to develop, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta is forecasted to move into the Tennessee Valley and Appalachian Mountain region.
A few storms could be strong to severe depending on how everything develops. Thursday is expected to see high temperatures in the mid-70s.
A few rain showers may linger for early Friday, with afternoon clearing, and high temperatures around 70 degrees.
Cooler and drier weather is expected for Halloween weekend with lows around 40 degrees and highs in the lower 60s.
Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to continue to strengthen, and become a hurricane by Monday. On the current forecasted track, Zeta may make landfall as a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane along the Louisiana coast by late Wednesday, and move into the Tennessee Valley Wednesday night into Thursday.
Stay safe and weather aware in the week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
