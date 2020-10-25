Cars circle track for candy at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Track 'n Treat

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Motor Speedway kept its Halloween spirit alive with its Track 'n Treat event on Sunday.
About 1,200 cars were registered and 50,000 pieces of candy were given away.
Guests had the opportunity to drive around the iconic speedway, stopping along the way to pick up their favorite candy.
Along with driving the track, photo opportunities were available with NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch’s No. 18 car M&M sponsored car.
Guests were also encouraged to dress up in a Halloween costume.
MIKE GILORY / VP OF TRADE DEVELOPMENT AND SPONSORSHIP 49 SECONDS IN through 57 seconds “We came up with this track or treat idea where it’s social distant so everybody’s got the proper PPE on,” said Mike Gilroy, Vice President of Trade and Sponsorship with Charlotte Motor Speedway.
