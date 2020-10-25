Brees’ clutch precision lifts Saints past Panthers, 27-24

NEW ORLEANS (AP/WBTV) -Drew Brees passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns without two top receivers and the quarterback rushed for another score to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 27-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
The Panthers had driven across midfield in the final minutes when Marcus Davenport’s sack of Teddy Bridgewater led coach Matt Rhule to send out kicker Joey Slye for a 65-yard field goal attempt on fourth-and-19.
The kick fell just short of the crossbar. Former Brees backup Teddy Bridgewater passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns for Carolina.
Bridgewater tossed two touchdown passes to D.J. Moore, and compiled 254 passing yards.
The Panthers only racked up 37 rushing yards, led by Mike Davis' 12.
Carolina trailed 21-17 at the half before tying the game at 24-24 entering the final quarter.
Kicker Will Lutz’s 43-yard field goal with just under 8 minutes remaining proved to be the winner for the Saints, who improve to 4-2/
The Panthers (3-4), losers of two straight, host the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night.
