Williams, Carter lead No. 14 UNC past No. 23 NC State 48-21

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Javonte Williams ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 14 North Carolina beat 23rd-ranked rival North Carolina State 48-21.
Michael Carter ran for 106 yards and a score in a strong ground game for the Tar Heels. UNC ran for 326 yards and had 578 total yards.
Wolfpack quarterback Bailey Hockman threw and ran for scores. But he was pulled for true freshman Ben Finley after three series and didn’t return until the third quarter.
This was the first meeting with both teams ranked in the AP Top 25 since 1993.
