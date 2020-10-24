Warm Saturday - Showers possible late

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front is lurking to our west.
Ahead of it, we will see partly cloudy skies most of the day. Highs will reach close to 80 degrees this afternoon. Showers should work into the mountains and foothills late in the day. The Charlotte area could pick up showers this evening. The best chance for rain will be overnight and into the morning on Sunday.
A First Alert has been issued for that timeframe – simply because showers could impact any outdoor plans you have on Sunday morning. There should be fewer showers through the day. It will be cooler by about ten degrees. Highs will only top out close to 70 degrees.
The cooler air sticks around for Monday. It will be mainly dry and highs will be in the low 70s.
More warm air returns by Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s through midweek. Rain chances will be low.
A new system will head this way for the end of the week. A better rain chance will arrive Thursday into Friday morning. After that moves through, temperatures will go from the md 70s on Thursday into the low 70s on Friday.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
