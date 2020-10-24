Salisbury law firm announces ‘Overcoming Adversity Scholarship’

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County law firm Wallace & Graham, PA, through its “Wallace & Graham Gives” initiative, has announced that starting this 2020-2021 academic school year, it will be awarding a total of $15,000 to six deserving Rowan County high school seniors.
Each scholarship will be in the amount of $2,500 awarded to one special graduating senior at each of Rowan County’s six high schools – Salisbury, Carson, East Rowan, West Rowan, North Rowan, and South Rowan. The committee is seeking applicants who have overcome some significant adversity to achieve excellence in academics and/or leadership during their high school career.
According to a news release, for more than 40 years, Wallace & Graham has represented clients who are fighting through major adversity – whether it is having been diagnosed with an aggressive work-related cancer, being badly injured in an auto accident through no fault of their own, or dealing with the death of a loved-one due to the wrongful act of another.
“Therefore, we are honored to recognize our next generation of Rowan County leaders who have similarly fought to overcome a significant adversity while achieving academic and/or leadership excellence in school,” the release said.
Applications can be downloaded at www.wallacegraham.com/adversity-scholarship. They should be submitted no later than February 1, 2021 to the designated school’s counselor.
