Rowan-Cabarrus Community College selects new student ambassadors

Alshonda Peoples is pursuing an Associate in Arts degree and plans to transfer to Catawba College to earn her bachelor’s degree, with the goal of a career in social work. She chose to enroll at Rowan-Cabarrus for its small classes, affordability and close-knit, family feel. As an Ambassador, she looks forward to using her “gift of being able to talk to anyone, anywhere” to forge relationships with other students and members of the community and serve as a positive role model.