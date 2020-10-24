Prominent protester charged again with damaging campaign signs

Prominent protester charged again with damaging campaign signs
Prominent Wilmington protester, Lily Nicole, is again charged with damaging campaign signs. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | October 24, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 9:13 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Prominent Wilmington protester, Lily Nicole, is again charged with damaging campaign signs.

This time, we’re told campaign signs were damaged or destroyed in front of Wilmington City Hall.

Nicole Nelson, who is known as Lily Nicole, turned herself in to law enforcement along with three others after a large “Wilmington for Trump 2020” billboard was damaged last week.

That billboard has since been repaired.

We’re told Nelson turned herself in and was given a $100 bond.

