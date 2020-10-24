Police investigating after two people found dead inside Salisbury home

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Salisbury Saturday evening.
Officers are investigating a home in the 1000 block of Lincolnton Road.
Police said they were notified around 4 p.m., and that foul play is suspected.
The cause of the deaths are unknown.
Police blocked the road for several hours to investigate.
The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
Police have not released any other information.
Check back to WBTV.com.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.