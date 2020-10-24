Person shot to death in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the city’s 98th homicide homicide of the year.
It occurred around 2:30 a.m. on the 800 block of Potenza Drive.
Officers say they arrived to the scene to find a person with a gunshot wound dead inside a home.
Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with more information should call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600 or CMPD at 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective.
