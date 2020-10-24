Officers shot at while attempting to stop larceny suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers say someone fired shots at a CMPD vehicle while they attempted to stop them in connection to a larceny from a vehicle cases early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. after officers responded to a call near the 800 block of Academy Street in The Plaza. They reportedly tried to stop the vehicle, but shots were fired upon them.
CMPD says it did not return fire. No officers were injured.
Police continue to investigate, and nobody has been arrested.
