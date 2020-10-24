First Alert for Sunday, and again for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Sunday as rain showers will become more widespread overnight and into the morning hours of Sunday with heavy rainfall possible at times.
A few storms may develop as well, yet no organized severe weather is expected.
Rain is expected to diminish in coverage by later into the afternoon and evening hours, yet lingering, scattered rain is expected to continue.
Temperatures will be noticeably cooler for Sunday with high temperatures expected to be reached earlier in the day with cooling temperatures into the afternoon. Sunday morning is expected to start off with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with afternoon temperatures cooling into the lower 60s for the Piedmont. The mountains look to stay in the 50s all day with mid to upper 50s on average.
A few isolated rain showers may linger for Sunday night, and into Monday with mostly cloudy skies.
Monday morning will start off with morning lows in the 50s, so have a jacket with you. Monday afternoon will be seasonable mild with high temperatures around 70 degrees for the Piedmont and mid-60s for the mountains.
Temperatures get back into the mid to upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and the chance for isolated rain.
A First Alert has been issued for Thursday as another round of widespread rain showers and storms is expected to develop as the remnants of what is now Tropical Depression #28 looks to move into the region.
Rain showers will likely linger into Friday as well. Temperatures are expected to go from the mid-70s on Thursday to around 70 degrees on Friday.
Cooler and drier weather is expected for Halloween weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.
Tropical Depression #28 has formed south of Cuba, and is expected to become Tropical Storm Zeta into Sunday and early next week.
This system will move into the Gulf of Mexico by early in the week and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane.
Landfall is expected anywhere from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle around midweek with the remnants moving into the Tennessee Valley or up the Appalachian Mountains by Thursday, bringing widespread rain for the WBTV viewing area.
Stay safe and weather aware in the week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
