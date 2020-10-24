Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary offering ‘Scarecrow Festival ’

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary in Rowan County is hosting a drive-thru Scarecrow Festival at its property on Grace Church Road, just off Highway 29.
The Scarecrow Festival takes place from now through Saturday, October 31. Faithful Friends Director Mary Padavick “thought of a fun and safe event for people to come out and drive thru the Faithful Friends property and enjoy the scarecrows made by volunteers of the sanctuary.”
The scarecrows are all different and themed. There is one of Elvis walking a dog that looks like a dog belonging to one of the volunteers.
There is no charge to drive thru and at the end of the scarecrow drive, attendees can hop out of the car and register for a free basket drawing.
