‘Doesn’t make any sense’: Charlotte community rallies to end violence as homicide number grows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of community members gathered Saturday in northeast Charlotte to march and call on an end to the violence.
The march, planned by Stop Killing Our Children Support Group, comes just a day before the five-year anniversary of the death of Stephanie Harrison’s son, Marvin Harrison.
With news of yet another homicide in Charlotte early Saturday morning, Stephanie Harrison says she remembers her son’s shooting death all over.
“It just breaks your heart all over again," she said.
As the community marched through Dillehay Courts, there were chants of “stop killing our children.” The group also stopped at the area where Wilma Jean Petty was killed in July. She was fatally shot while picking up her granddaughter from a party.
“If you know something, say something,” they chanted.
The goal of the march, uniting families of murdered of loved ones and pushing to make a change in the community.
“It’s going to take us to get out in the community to help solve some of these homicides. No, we won’t be able to stop them all but we can prevent some. We have to be more visual on the street and let the young people know there is definitely another way besides picking up a gun," said Lucille Puckett with Take Back Our H.O.O.D.
Just hours before the march, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the city’s 98th homicide. Police say O’Bryant Robinson, 22, was shot to death around 2:30 a.m. Saturday inside a home on Potenza Drive.
A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told WBTV the area is usually quiet.
“I told my son something serious happened. He said seemed so, we just stayed inside," the neighbor said.
She added she is now scared.
“Yea, you never know," she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
