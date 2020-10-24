Charlotte’s second half surge carries 49ers past UTEP, 38-28, in home opener

UTEP put up 374 yards of total offense to the 49ers 329. Charlotte QB Chris Reynolds was 14-of-23 for 185 yards and two TDs. Victor Tucker led the receiving corps with six catches and 86 yards, including one TD. Reynolds connected with seven different receivers – the fourth straight game he has thrown a pass to at least six receivers. Hardison was 19-of-35 for 204 yards with two TD passes and two INTs for UTEP.