Anonymous grand jurors to share experiences relating to Breonna Taylor case, according to community activist, attorney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After conversations between the anonymous grand jurors' attorney as well as a local community activist, the two jurors released a statement to the public, saying they will be sharing experiences relating to the Breonna Taylor investigation over the next few weeks.
Community activist Christopher 2X said that after several conversations with two grand jurors' attorney, Kevin Glogower, the two jurors will be providing experiences to the public relating to the investigation presented to the grand jury last month by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
This comes after a ruling on Tuesday, where Judge Annie O’Connell granted the first anonymous juror’s request to speak publicly about the case.
O’Connell said in Tuesday’s ruling that there is no need for further secrecy as the case moves forward.
The juror released a statement Tuesday, saying they did not agree that certain actions were justified by LMPD officers involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid and that the 12-member panel did not decide the indictments against former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison should have been the only charges in the case.
Hankison was the only officer out of the three with charges in the deadly raid back in March. His charges of three counts of wanton endangerment came from firing into neighboring apartments from the initial ruling back in September.
According to Glogower, the jurors said they were only presented the three wanton endangerment charges and did not have homicide offenses explained to them.
Cameron’s team has said that these offenses were explained to the grand jurors before deliberations began.
2X told WAVE 3 News that the jurors want the public to know they have been grateful for the support to share their stories, and that more information would be released over the next few weeks.
No further information was provided at this time.
