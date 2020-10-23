50-50 weekend forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low clouds and patchy fog will greet us again this morning in many parts of the WBTV viewing area, but they will lift and give way to a mix of clouds and sun with another pleasantly warm afternoon with highs topping out near 80 degrees.
Low clouds and patchy dense fog may redevelop again tonight with lows only backing down to the upper 50s to lower 60s.
A weak cool front will approach and then move through the WBTV over course of the weekend, bringing with it an increased shower chance.
What this front won’t do is put down a lot of rain like the weekend wash-out we dealt with earlier in the month.
Outside of the mountains, most of Saturday will stay warm and dry until perhaps late in the day. There’s only a 30 percent chance for a shower – perhaps even a stray thunderstorm - late Saturday with a better rain chance coming Saturday night.
High temperatures will again reach the lower 80s Saturday, well above the late-October average – now in the upper 60s. In short, Saturday will be the better day of the weekend for any outdoor plans.
With the front pushing to our east and high pressure nosing in from the north, Sunday will be much cloudier and much cooler with occasional showers, mist and drizzle.
Looking beyond the weekend, temperatures are likely going to remain well-above-average – well into the 70s - through at least the middle of next week before a much sharper cold front arrives going into the Halloween weekend.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.