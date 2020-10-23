Senator Cory Booker to campaign for Joe Biden in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - U.S. Senator Cory Booker is coming to North Carolina this weekend to campaign for Joe Biden for president.
The New Jersey senator will be in North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 24, the Biden campaign announced.
The campaign says additional details regarding Booker’s visit are to follow.
There was no location or city announced, but the website mobilize.us is promoting a “Drive-Thru Meet & Greet” event featuring Booker in Fayetteville Saturday.
Back in May 2019 while he was still running for president, Booker visited Charlotte to share his platform about gun reform.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.