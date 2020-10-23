Postal Service awards $5 million contract to Postmaster DeJoy’s former company, XPO

DeJoy donated $1.2 million to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and has been a controversial figure since starting the top position at the post office in June. House Democrats held a hearing in August in which they grilled the new postmaster about operational and labor changes he made in his first months on the job. Those changes, they argued, had slowed deliveries and hurt the dependability of the USPS just as millions of Americans were turning to it to deliver their mail-in Election Day votes during a pandemic.